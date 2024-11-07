US Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,054 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

