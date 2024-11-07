UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 190,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,450. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

