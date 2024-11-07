Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Lawrence Lacerte Purchases 742 Shares

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $185.85 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $146.99 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.86.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.