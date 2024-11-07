United Advisor Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

