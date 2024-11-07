United Advisor Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.