United Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

United Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $358.05 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $250.51 and a twelve month high of $358.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

