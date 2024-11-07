United Advisor Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 205,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

