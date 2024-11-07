United Advisor Group LLC Invests $319,000 in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. United Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 13.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $305.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

