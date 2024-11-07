United Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

