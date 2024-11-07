uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

