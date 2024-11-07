Under Armour’s (UAA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UAA opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,334.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 168,953 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

