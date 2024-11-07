UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 149417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of UL Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

UL Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

