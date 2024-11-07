UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. 136,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,992. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,946 shares of company stock worth $10,075,314 in the last 90 days. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 178,475 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 148.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 410.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

