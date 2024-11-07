UBS Group Cuts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $74.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $49.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 72.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

