UBS Group Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $45.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 2,726,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

