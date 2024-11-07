Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

TPC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

TPC stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 713,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.14). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after buying an additional 198,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 59.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

