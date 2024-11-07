Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Trading Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBTGet Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00. Approximately 577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The firm has a market cap of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Bank, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

