Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 15575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.
Tri-Continental Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
