TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,916 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.19% of TreeHouse Foods worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 286,770 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 129,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $38.17 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

