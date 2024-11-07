TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Lifted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 2.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,380.72 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $879.35 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,369.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
