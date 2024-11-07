TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.14. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$114,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$114,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. Insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock worth $929,648 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

