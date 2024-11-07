TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Receives Hold Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 390,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TransAlta by 26.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 269,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $2,246,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

