TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,877. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.92. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 26.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $3,779,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 269,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.