Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 39,580 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Trademark Financial Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,580 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

