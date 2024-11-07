Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $331,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.46 and a 12-month high of $94.37.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

