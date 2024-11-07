Trademark Financial Management LLC Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

