Trademark Financial Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 73,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $114.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.37.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

