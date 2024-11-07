TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06, Zacks reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,371. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $262.64 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

