Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$231.81 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$176.41 and a 12-month high of C$242.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$230.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$227.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total transaction of C$1,428,328.44. In other news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$234.93, for a total value of C$1,247,459.18. Also, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total transaction of C$1,428,328.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,571. Insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.