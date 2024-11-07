The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after buying an additional 518,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average is $222.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

