The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Cut by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 2.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $24,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $68,930,351.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $68,930,351.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.62, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

