The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 3.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $58,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of SHW opened at $380.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $249.49 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
