The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and traded as low as $51.66. The Sage Group shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 73,748 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upgraded The Sage Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

