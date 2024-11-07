The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,771 shares of company stock valued at $65,610,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

