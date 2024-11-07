The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Sells C$252,436.80 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total transaction of C$252,436.80.

North West Trading Up 0.9 %

NWC opened at C$54.24 on Thursday. The North West Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.77 and a 1-year high of C$54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.66.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on North West

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.