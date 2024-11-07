The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 61.2% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.37.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $388.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.79 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.10. The company has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

