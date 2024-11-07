The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 5.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $388.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.10.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.