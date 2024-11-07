TerraClassicUSD Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.23 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $127.92 million and $36.23 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00035745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,878,282,419 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,609,202 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

