Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.340 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 306,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,659. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 160.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

