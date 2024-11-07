Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 160.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

