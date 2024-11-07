Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Teradata Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 160.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teradata by 42.9% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

