Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.75.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
