Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.75.

TECK.B stock opened at C$68.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.65. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$47.47 and a 12-month high of C$74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

