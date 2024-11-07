TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

NYSE:APO opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,904,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

