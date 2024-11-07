Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TMILF opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.05.
About Taylor Maritime Investments
