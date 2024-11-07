TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TSPY)

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2766 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TSPY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 6,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

