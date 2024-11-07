Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.26 and last traded at $174.26, with a volume of 37721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average is $153.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

