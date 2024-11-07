Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 143,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

