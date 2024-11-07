Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NYSE SLF opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,488,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $101,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 124.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

