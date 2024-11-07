Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.36, Zacks reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Strattec Security Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. 16,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $155.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,645.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,070 shares of company stock valued at $74,033. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

