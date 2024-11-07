StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.80 and last traded at $93.80, with a volume of 9293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.36.

StoneX Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 360,164 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 311,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 185,769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 43,126 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

