StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.80 and last traded at $93.80, with a volume of 9293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.36.
StoneX Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Monster Beverage Is a Scary Good Deal at Current Levels
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Online Educational Platforms Staging a Turnaround
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 3 Sectors Outperforming After Trump’s Victory
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.